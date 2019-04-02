England No.1 and ex-Preston North End loanee Jordan Pickford alleged to have been involved in incident

England goalkeeper and former Preston North End loanee Jordan Pickford is reported to have been involved in a fracas during a night out in his home city of Sunderland.

Pickford’s club Everton are investigating the alleged incident which happened on Sunday evening.

Jordan Pickford and (left) England manager Gareth Southgate

The England No.1 was enjoying a day off following Everton’s win at West Ham the previous day, when he allegedly became involved in a fracas with a member of the public.

A video of the incident has emerged and onlookers can be heard shouting “Jordan” as a scuffle breaks out before a man is dragged away.

Pickford spent five months on loan at Preston North End in 2015, making 27 appearances for the Lilywhites before returning to parent club Sunderland.

A statement released by Everton read: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

Pickford was in the North East visiting family in Sunderland on Mother’s Day and is believed to have spent the afternoon watching former club Sunderland’s Checkatrade Trophy final defeat by Portsmouth on TV.

He then went out with to a bar where he is understood to have been verbally abused.

According to a report in The Guardian, Pickford was subjected to what was described as “good-natured banter” and was told he had “butterfingers”.

But later on his fiancee was said to have been insulted and that prompted an alleged fracas involving Pickford, who was ushered away by friends.