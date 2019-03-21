EFL clubs to vote on changes to August transfer deadline timings

There is likely to be a split in the timing of the August transfer deadline for clubs in the EFL next season.

A revised approach to the summer deadline has been backed by the 72 clubs and will be formally voted on at an extraordinary general meeting in April.

Under the proposed plans, the deadline for all incoming permanent and loan deals for Championship clubs would be August 8 - in line with the Premier League.

However, clubs in League One and League Two would have until the end of the month to complete all deals.

Last August, the deadline for all EFL clubs to make permanent signings fell on August 9.

However, they could all continue to do loan business until the end of that month.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "By adopting this approach, EFL clubs have been given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel, with our priority ensuring that everyone has a clear understanding of the arrangements as soon as possible so as to ensure plans can be put in place for next season.

"This week’s vote indicates strong support for a difference in approach across the Championship and Leagues One and Two and proposals will be finalised ahead of a formal vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting in April."