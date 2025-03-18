The midfielder has left PNE to join Houston Dynamo

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom admits Duane Holmes has left a big gap to fill.

The Lilywhites confirmed the 30-year-old’s move to Houston Dynamo last week, with the MLS club swooping in for the midfielder on a permanent deal. Holmes was set to be out of contract at Deepdale in the summer and had recently suffered a broken leg at Norwich City.

PNE had not committed to extending his deal at the club and a switch to the United States was pursued - with the MLS transfer window currently open. Starts had been in short supply for Holmes this season but he still racked up another 29 league appearances - the Preston boss was sad to see him go.

“Yeah, he'll be missed,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “I'll miss him. He's been good as gold. I didn't want to say too much, obviously, before (it got confirmed) but yes, just too good of an opportunity that him and his family wanted to take.

“When I spoke to him a few weeks ago he was all about staying; desperate to stay - you know, family. But at the same time, saying that it was something he'd always wanted to do in America. When the focus of his family shifted in terms of they all wanted to go and take up that opportunity then, yeah, we weren't going to stand in his way.

“Like I said, he'll be missed. We'll miss him between now and the end of the season, but they were happy to take him now. I wanted him to do his rehab there, recover from his injury and it gives his family a bit of time to settle. So, yeah, we wish him well.”

“He’ll not thank me for this...”

Holmes made 72 appearances for PNE - scoring six goals and assisting eight. He made an instant impact last season after joining from Huddersfield Town and added a spark to North End’s attacking play, particularly with his dribbling speed.

“A little turn of pace, yeah, he was off the cuff,” said Heckingbottom. “He was different. I thought, and he'll not thank me for this, but what a great sub he was for us. If winning then generally, we’d bring him on because we'd use his pace on the counter to create more chances.

“Losing, we'd bring him on for, like I said, unpredictability at the top end - and probably his versatility as well. He played when we were really short at wing-back - he filled in at for a few games as well. The personality will be missed around the place and we'll miss him from a football sense as well.”

