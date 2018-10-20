Draw pleases Preston North End manager Alex Neil as they strike late against Hull City

Preston North End boss Alex Neil was content to take a point from the clash with Hull City after admitting his side had at times been second best to their hosts at the KCOM Stadium.

READ MORE: Alex Neil forced into late reshuffle after Preston North End lose players to injury and illness ahead of Hull draw

Louis Moult celebrates scoring for Preston against Hull

The drama came late on Humberside, with the Tigers taking an 85th minute lead through Jarrod Bowen's penalty.

But North End levelled with more than three minutes of stoppage-time played, substitute Louis Moult driving home a low shot from Darnell Fisher's cross.

Neil said: "We are happy with the point which probably tells you where we are at.

"We started the game quite brightly, Alan Browne had a header which he could probably have done better with - it just shaved past the post.

PNE midfielder Daniel Johnson challenges Jackson Irvine

"Sean Maguire got down the right hand side and cut one back to Lukas Nmecha who put it past the post, then Ben Davies had a good chance on his right foot.

"At that stage we'd had three decent opportunities but didn't take any of them.

"From about 15 minutes onwards, I thought Hull were better - from then to half-time they did well.

"We looked for a reaction in the second half but for the first 15-20 minutes we didn't get it.

PNE striker Lukas Nmecha challenges with Hull midfielder Daniel Batty

"Hull looked the team more likely to score, we rode our luck a little bit when they hit the woodwork.

"When we made a couple of changes we started to get better and looked like the team which had swung on top.

"But then Hull scored when we were having our best spell in the second half."

At times North End were the authors of their own misfortune in giving the ball away, three good Hull chances in the first half coming as a result of PNE being caught in possession.

Neil said: "In the first half the most disappointing thing was us giving the ball away, that was the catalyst for Hull to get on top of us.

"We had three unforced errors in the first half when we gave it away.

"I didn't think we kept the ball well at the top end of the pitch, their three centre-backs were dominant until Louis Moult came on.

"Louis gave us that link at the top end of the pitch, he got his goal and he also kept the ball up there which allowed us to play in their half."