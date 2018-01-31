Doyle and Vermijl head out on loan

Two Preston fringe players moved out on loan to League One on transfer deadline day.

Striker Eoin Doyle rejoined Oldham having spent the first half of the campaign with the Latics, while Marnick Vermijl linked up with Scunthorpe.

Both deals run until the end of the season. Doyle is heading back to Boundary Park having scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Latics earlier in the season.

He is currently out of action having suffered a blood clot and is expected to return to action in March. “I’m getting there,” Doyle said.

“I’m fit but I can’t risk contact because I’ve got a blood clot. I’m on thinners so I’ll be brand new come March.”

Oldham, who have already signed out-of-favour PNE midfielder Ben Pringle this month, are currently in the League One relegation zone. Vermijl’s switch to promotion-chasing Scunthorpe will give him the chance for push for a run of first-team games after being out of the picture for much of this campaign.

The Belgian has featured only three times under Alex Neil – starting against Accrington Stanley in August’s League Cup defeat and coming on as a substitute in the league games at Birmingham and Ipswich.

Darnell Fisher, Calum Woods and Tom Clarke are all above him in the right-back pecking order.

He joined North End from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2016 after being on loan for the whole of the previous season.

Since making the move permanent, Vermijl has started 15 games and made seven appearances as a sub.

The 26-year-old joins a Scunthorpe outfit who are fourth in League One and managed by former Preston right-back Graham Alexander.