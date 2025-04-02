Derby County vs Preston North End LIVE first half goal and score updates from Pride Park
Preston North End make the trip to Derby County on Wednesday night.
The Lilywhites are back in league action after facing Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, on Sunday afternoon. PNE head into the away match sitting 14th in the Championship table, with eight games left to play this campaign.
This evening sees them lock horns with a Rams side scrapping for their lives - but also high on confidence, after three successive wins under former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. Derby are 22nd ahead of kick-off, although a win would see them climb out of the relegation spots.
North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Porteous and Ryan Ledson back into the fold - after the trio had to miss Villa through ineligibility/suspension. Sam Greenwood remains suspended while Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Jack Whatmough are injured.
You can follow all of the action from Pride Park, below!
LIVE: Derby County vs Preston North End
80' Not really pushing (2-0)
Derby look good value for three points unless PNE can step it up and pull one back. At the moment there are very few signs of them doing so.
75' PNE sub (2-0)
Evans for Gibson.
72' Booked (2-0)
Yellow card for Brady.
70' Derby change (2-0)
Kayden Jackson on for Liam Thompson.
61' Just wide (2-0)
Ledson clips a first time shot just wide of the far left corner.
58' PNE subs (2-0)
Whiteman, Brady and Riis on.
Thordarson, Meghoma and Keane off.
53' GOAL! Derby 2-0 PNE
Yates flicks home from a yard out after Phillips’ header.
48' GOAL! Derby 1-0 PNE
Forsyth bundles in from a corner.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way... no changes.
HT: Derby 0-0 PNE
Goalless at the break...
Osmajic with the glorious early chance for North End. Harness went closest for the Rams but it’s been a cagey, scrappy 45 minutes.
45' Additional time (0-0)
Four added on.
31' Hooked over (0-0)
Porteous crosses from the right and Osmajic, with the ball slightly behind him, can only guide the volley over the crossbar.
28' Chance Derby (0-0)
Harness meets a cross from the right and flicks it goalward, but it’s just wide of the bottom left corner - the home crowd thought that was heading in.
24' Comfortable start (0-0)
North End have settled well and are enjoying lots of possession. Derby are dropping deep in to a 5-3-2 and inviting PNE to break them down - which won’t be easy.
15' Yellow (0-0)
Thompson into the book for a late challenge on Ledson, who is able to continue. The PNE dugout were not impressed.
10' Carrying on (0-0)
Elder able to continue for the time being. He clips a free-kick forward but it’s cleared by North End.
6' Another injury blow... (0-0)
Callum Elder now down receiving treatment from the Derby physios. It doesn’t look as though the defender is going to be able to continue, but he’s going to try.
3' Early drama (0-0)
Nyambe’s poor back pass sees Osmajic run through but his shot is saved by Zetterstrom.
Nyambe has had to come off through injury - he is replaced by Kane Wilson.
