Derby County vs Preston North End LIVE first half goal and score updates from Pride Park

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 20:15 BST
Ryan Ledson of Preston North End Ryan Ledson of Preston North End
Ryan Ledson of Preston North End | Getty Images
It’s a return to Championship action for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End make the trip to Derby County on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are back in league action after facing Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, on Sunday afternoon. PNE head into the away match sitting 14th in the Championship table, with eight games left to play this campaign.

This evening sees them lock horns with a Rams side scrapping for their lives - but also high on confidence, after three successive wins under former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. Derby are 22nd ahead of kick-off, although a win would see them climb out of the relegation spots.

North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Porteous and Ryan Ledson back into the fold - after the trio had to miss Villa through ineligibility/suspension. Sam Greenwood remains suspended while Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Jack Whatmough are injured.

You can follow all of the action from Pride Park, below!

LIVE: Derby County vs Preston North End

21:26 BST

80' Not really pushing (2-0)

Derby look good value for three points unless PNE can step it up and pull one back. At the moment there are very few signs of them doing so.

21:21 BST

75' PNE sub (2-0)

Evans for Gibson.

21:16 BST

72' Booked (2-0)

Yellow card for Brady.

21:14 BST

70' Derby change (2-0)

Kayden Jackson on for Liam Thompson.

21:06 BST

61' Just wide (2-0)

Ledson clips a first time shot just wide of the far left corner.

21:03 BST

58' PNE subs (2-0)

Whiteman, Brady and Riis on.

Thordarson, Meghoma and Keane off.

20:58 BST

53' GOAL! Derby 2-0 PNE

Yates flicks home from a yard out after Phillips’ header.

20:52 BST

48' GOAL! Derby 1-0 PNE

Forsyth bundles in from a corner.

20:49 BST

46' KICK OFF! (0-0)

Back under way... no changes.

20:34 BST

HT: Derby 0-0 PNE

Goalless at the break...

Osmajic with the glorious early chance for North End. Harness went closest for the Rams but it’s been a cagey, scrappy 45 minutes.

20:30 BST

45' Additional time (0-0)

Four added on.

20:16 BST

31' Hooked over (0-0)

Porteous crosses from the right and Osmajic, with the ball slightly behind him, can only guide the volley over the crossbar.

20:13 BST

28' Chance Derby (0-0)

Harness meets a cross from the right and flicks it goalward, but it’s just wide of the bottom left corner - the home crowd thought that was heading in.

20:10 BST

24' Comfortable start (0-0)

North End have settled well and are enjoying lots of possession. Derby are dropping deep in to a 5-3-2 and inviting PNE to break them down - which won’t be easy.

20:00 BST

15' Yellow (0-0)

Thompson into the book for a late challenge on Ledson, who is able to continue. The PNE dugout were not impressed.

19:56 BST

10' Carrying on (0-0)

Elder able to continue for the time being. He clips a free-kick forward but it’s cleared by North End.

19:52 BST

6' Another injury blow... (0-0)

Callum Elder now down receiving treatment from the Derby physios. It doesn’t look as though the defender is going to be able to continue, but he’s going to try.

19:49 BST

3' Early drama (0-0)

Nyambe’s poor back pass sees Osmajic run through but his shot is saved by Zetterstrom.

Nyambe has had to come off through injury - he is replaced by Kane Wilson.

