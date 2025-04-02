Ryan Ledson of Preston North End | Getty Images

It’s a return to Championship action for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End make the trip to Derby County on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are back in league action after facing Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, on Sunday afternoon. PNE head into the away match sitting 14th in the Championship table, with eight games left to play this campaign.

This evening sees them lock horns with a Rams side scrapping for their lives - but also high on confidence, after three successive wins under former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. Derby are 22nd ahead of kick-off, although a win would see them climb out of the relegation spots.

North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Porteous and Ryan Ledson back into the fold - after the trio had to miss Villa through ineligibility/suspension. Sam Greenwood remains suspended while Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Jack Whatmough are injured.