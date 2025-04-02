Derby County vs Preston North End LIVE confirmed team news and starting lineups
Preston North End make the trip to Derby County on Wednesday night.
The Lilywhites are back in league action after facing Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, on Sunday afternoon. PNE head into the away match sitting 14th in the Championship table, with eight games left to play this campaign.
This evening sees them lock horns with a Rams side scrapping for their lives - but also high on confidence, after three successive wins under former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. Derby are 22nd ahead of kick-off, although a win would see them climb out of the relegation spots.
North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Porteous and Ryan Ledson back into the fold - after the trio had to miss Villa through ineligibility/suspension. Sam Greenwood remains suspended while Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Jack Whatmough are injured.
You can follow all of the action from Pride Park, below!
LIVE: Derby County vs Preston North End
Final preparations
It’s a bright but windy evening in Derbyshire with both sides going through their last few drills, before heading down the tunnel. Kick-off is 19:45!
Derby County team news confirmed!
Derby County starting XI: Ztterstrom; Phillips, Clarke, Forsyth, Nyambe, Adams (c), Thompson, Armstrong, Elder, Harness, Yates.
Derby County subs: Vickers, Wilson, Langas, Pieters, Goudmijn, Hendrick, Mendez-Laing, Barkhuizen, Jackson.
PNE team news confirmed!
Five changes from last weekend’s FA Cup QF clash with Aston Villa.
Porteous, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson and Osmajic come in as Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Brady and Riis drop to the bench.
PNE starting XI: Cornell; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Ledson (c), Meghoma, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic.
PNE subs: Stowell, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Brady, Carroll, T. Mawene, Evans, Riis.
Paul Heckingbottom on Derby
“100% they'll be targeting it, and we have to make sure we're ready. It'll be another big atmosphere. This stage of the season, it's great and you're always involved in games where teams are playing for things. You've got to embrace that, but we've still got a lot to play for.
“We're looking at next season, building for next season and that'll be the message. It's a different test now. Derby, the atmosphere, Pride Park, there's a necessity for them to be up for it. I'm looking at us and seeing how we perform and what we are.
“And, what our mentality is like, because 100 per cent I don't want to be in the bottom half next season. We need people who feel the same way and you've got to show that every day, in every training session, so that's what we'll be looking at.”
Good evening!
Welcome along to our coverage from Pride Park where Preston North End take on Derby County tonight...
