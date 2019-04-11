Defender Jordan Storey targets a return to form in Preston North End’s final run-in

Jordan Storey says Preston will target a strong finish to the season and see how far that carries them.

Three successive defeats have left their play-off hopes looking remote to say the least.

North End have five games to go, starting with the Gentry Day visit to West Bromwich on Saturday.

Realistically, they would have to win all five to stand a chance of a top-six finish.

Centre-half Storey says there is a determination to turn the current form around, pointing to the recent 12-game unbeaten run as proof they can string results together.

“We all want to finish the season strongly and we’ll take it game by game,” said Storey.

“I don’t think anyone should write us off.

“We need to give it our all and finish as well as we can.

“It is disappointing that we’ve not come out of the last three games with anything to show for our efforts.

“I thought we were unlucky against Sheffield United – that was an evenly poised game.

“We had chances to get at least a point but didn’t take them.

“Then against Leeds we were well in the game until the sending off.

“We have to bounce back and that is what we will be working to do.”

Storey’s partnership at the heart of the defence with Ben Davies has been a big plus this season.

They have been paired-up since the 4-1 win over QPR in January – that the second game of the unbeaten run which ended at Reading.

The 21-year-old said: “The partnership with Davo has helped massively in terms of my season.

“We have built a very good understanding and solidified that central two.

“On a personal note I’m pleased to have played as many games as I have. When I came here I didn’t expect to play as many games as I have done.”

Storey’s appearance in the 2-0 defeat to Leeds was his 23rd in the Championship.

The first of those came against Saturday’s opponents Albion in the reverse fixture at Deepdale – he was part of a three-man defence that day.

Looking ahead to the visit to The Hawthorns, the former Exeter player said: “They are a good team and in the play-off position.

“We will expect a tough game from them.

“Our spirits are still high despite the three defeats and we want to go there and put things right.

“Things haven’t fallen for us just recently but we have shown over the last few months what we are capable of doing.”

Meanwhile, voting for the PNE official player of the year award is under way on the club’s website.

Voting is open until 8pm on Sunday evening.