Former Preston North End coach David Unsworth continues to be impressed by summer recruit Stefan Thordarson.

The Iceland international was snapped up from Silkeborg IF for a reported £800,000 fee. He has gone on to score two goals in 38 appearances across all competitions. The first of those was a fine solo effort against Middlesbrough but the second - a wonderful winner last time out versus Portsmouth - topped it.

Thordarson made a lung-busting run in behind the Pompey defence, brought the ball down from Robbie Brady’s lofted pass, rounded goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and finished from a tight angle. Unsworth - who started his coaching career at PNE and was in caretaker charge twice - hailed the midfielder’s contribution.

"The technique for that level of skill is right up there," Unsworth told BBC Lancashire. "I couldn't believe he was that high up the pitch... he didn't go past the half way line when I saw him against Burnley!

“Although, he did produce the pass of the match for the third goal against Burnley. He is a player with great technique and given time and space, he will definitely hurt you. It was a fabulous goal. I like him.

“You've got to have the right players around him, for him to excel. Playing in a three man midfield, with him in the centre, suits him down to the ground. You've got to have the legs around him but he certainly looks a talent and that's a great bit of recruitment for Preston."

As mentioned, Unsworth was in attendance to watch Preston beat his former club Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round. Hailing from Chorley, the 51-year-old enjoys watching the Lilywhites succeed and believes they are on the right track under boss Paul Heckingbottom.

"They are going to need that form and togetherness when they take on (Aston) Villa,” said Unsworth. “It's good to see Paul having the influence he is having and Preston winning games. I like watching Paul at the moment; for a dour Yorkshireman he looks like he's enjoying himself in the press conferences!

“He looks really relaxed and he has got a smile on his face. It's great to see because that filters down to the players. They will watch all of that, his videos, and they will like the fact they've got a relaxed manager. A really, really good coach and he is doing a cracking job, Paul.

“I'm delighted for him. I’d like to give a mention to my old team mate Stuart McCall. He’s a great number two. I like the look of Preston. And again, another massive summer with the recruitment side of it. Recruitment is so important, you’ve got to get it right and everyone is searching for those gems.”

