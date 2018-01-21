Dave Seddon’s player ratings: PNE v Blues

How they performed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Chris Maxwell 5

The goalkeeper was culpable together with Huntington for Birmingham’s equaliser in the second half.

Tom Clarke 6

The skipper started the game at right-back before moving into the middle at half-time. Put in a good block on Ndoye in the first half.

Paul Huntington 5

Got his pocket picked by Maghoma for the equaliser. A rare error this season from the centre-half.

Ben Davies 7

Put PNE ahead with his first goal for the club but his big day lasted just 45 minutes with injury forcing him off. He was badly missed.

Greg Cunningham 6

Started at left-back but got moved to the right in the half-time reshuffle. Naturally did not look as comfortable on the right.

Paul Gallagher 7

Was comfortable on the ball and did that side of the game well but was part of a midfield unit which got overrun.

Daniel Johnson 6

The midfielder struggled to make an impact in a game, so different to the player who ran the corresponding fixture at St Andrews.

Tom Barkhuizen 6

He had gone off the boil in recent weeks and only saw glimpses off him in this one. Made a late goalline clearance.

Josh Harrop 6

Did not really get into the game with the visitors bossing the midfield. Did not see the creativity of other games.

Callum Robinson 5

Disappointing display on the left-hand side of the attack, Birmingham kept a strong grip on him. Briefly moved up front before coming off.

Jordan Hugill 6

A bang on the back of the head brought his afternoon to an early conclusion. Like the other attacking players, he did not fire.

subs used

Josh Earl 6

Returned from a 10-week absence after knee surgery as a half-time sub.

Alan Browne 6

Replaced Hugill before the hour and ended up playing in a couple of different positions.

Louis Moult 7

Lively debut, coming on as a substitute for Robinson. In line for a start now.

Subs not used: Daryl Horgan, John Welsh, Billy Bodin, Declan Rudd.

BIRMINGHAM CITY: Stockdale, Colin, Roberts, Deam, Grounds, Kiefenbeld, Ndoye, Davis, Boga (Adams 86), Maghoma,Gallager. Subs (not used): Jutkiewicz, Bramall, Jenkinson, Jota, Morrison, Trueman.

REFEREE: Andy Davies 7

ATTENDANCE: 13,529 (2,201 away)