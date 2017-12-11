Search

Date confirmed for PNE's FA Cup clash

Tom Clarke in action against Wycombe in the FA Cup in November 2013
Preston North End's trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup will take place on Saturday, January 6.

The Adams Park clash will have a 3pm kick-off and tickets will go on sale to North End supporters on Tuesday morning.

PNE at Wycombe in December 2013

PNE have been allocated 1,800 seats, priced £20 adults, £15 seniors (60 and over), £15 for 19 to 25-year-olds and £5 for Under-19s.

The clubs last met in the FA Cup in December 2013, Preston winning 1-0 in the second round thanks to a spectacular goal from Kevin Davies.

Wycombe are managed by Gareth Ainsworth who made more than 100 appearances for North End in three spells as a player.