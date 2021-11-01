Date changes for two of Preston North End's Christmas matches

Preston North End's two away games at Christmas and New Year have been given new dates.

By Dave Seddon
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:29 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:37 pm

The Lilywhites had been scheduled to play at West Bromwich Albion on December 29 and at Stoke City on New Year's Day.

However, Sky coverage of those two clubs in other games has seen a re-jig of the programme.

North End will now travel to the Hawthorns to take on Albion on Thursday, December 30, with an 8pm kick-off.

Action from Preston North End's game against West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale in September

The knock-on affect of that change is the Stoke clash at the bet365 Stadium moves to Monday, January 3, with a 3pm start. That is a bank holiday.

The West Bromwich and Stoke games aren't being shown live by Sky Sports.

