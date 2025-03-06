Deepdale general | Getty Images

PNE will host Unai Emery's side in the last eight of the FA Cup

Preston North End will host Aston Villa on Sunday, 30 March in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Kick-off at Deepdale later this month has been confirmed as 13:30 as Paul Heckingbottom’s side lock horns with the Premier League outfit. It is the first time Preston have been in the last eight of the competition for 59 years.

North End booked their place after beating Burnley 3-0 last weekend, with Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers seen off in previous rounds - all three of those games at Deepdale. Villa, meanwhile, have knocked out West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One/BBC iPlayer. As a result of still being in the competition, North End’s away trip to Derby County in the Championship has been rearranged to Wednesday, 2 April with a 19:45 kick off at Pride Park. Villa’s trip to Brighton has also been pushed back to the same night.

“Not many things get bigger.”

On the tie, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I was surprised by that (Preston’s last FA Cup quarter-final being in 1966). The first I'd heard of it was that week. So, yeah, that's way too long. Especially, like I said, the divisions Preston have been in and the teams they've had.

“So, yeah, something we've got to enjoy. Now another home game, which is perfect for us and then the top team we're playing, in the top European competition coming to see us as well. Fulham, Arsenal, Villa all in one season... it's great.

“But listen, there are differences... a different competition, different stages of the season. This will feel different. It always does as the season wears on. The League Cup is early on; there tends to be a lot more changing of teams. The FA Cup and the latter stages is fantastic. Not many things get bigger.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 7 March to season card holders and supporters who purchased a ticket for any of the three FA Cup games so far this season. Full ticket details can be found on the club’s official website with adults £25.

