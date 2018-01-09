Daryl Horgan thinks his form is benefiting from a run in the PNE team

Daryl Horgan thinks that a run of appearances in the Preston team has allowed him to find his rhythm again.

The winger has featured in six of the last seven matches, coming off the bench to score at Burton last month being the catalyst.

North End winger Daryl Horgan

He found the net again in Saturday’s 5-1 victory against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, turning in a strong performance on the left wing.

In last night’s fourth-round draw, North End landed a trip to Sheffield United.

It is a year since Horgan made the move to Deepdale from Dundalk and initially he featured prominently in the North End side.

But he had to wait for his chance under Alex Neil this term, with game-time limited until the last few weeks.

Horgan said: “I’m quite happy with the way things are going at the moment. I have been getting a run of games in the last month or so and I have to keep pushing on, doing well, effecting the games I play in and stay in the manager’s thoughts.

“I think a run of games is helping me, you tend to find your rhythm a bit more when you are involved most weeks.

“You get used to playing with the other lads, knowing where they want the ball.

“To a certain extent you can get that from training but it is not the same as playing in a match.

“Thankfully the manager has given me a few chances and I have repaid him.”

Horgan, 25, was full of life against Wycombe, playing a part in four of the five goals.

He was fouled for the free-kick from which Josh Harrop opened the scoring, then his cross led to Alan Browne’s fine strike for the second.

Horgan netted the third himself with the aid of a touch off Wycombe substitute Will De Havilland.

Greg Cunningham played a one-two with him in the build-up to the fifth goal. Said Horgan: “I think we all played well at Wycombe.

“The manager gave the front four a licence to go and do things without worrying about what was behind us.

“Our movement was very good and we scored some great goals.

“We know Josh is capable of taking free-kicks like that one for the first goal.

“The second goal from Browney was unreal, it was a serious finish, wasn’t it?

“I was thinking, ‘Take it down and see what happens’ but no, he stuck it first time in the top corner!”

North End’s next game is at Millwall on Saturday, Horgan already looking forward to the trip to The Den.

“It is going to be a tough game but we have only lost one out of the last 11,” said Horgan.

“We’ve got the lads who were rested at Wycombe to come back which is a big thing.”