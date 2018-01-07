Daryl Horgan eyes FA Cup run after Preston's big win at Wycombe

Daryl Horgan is eyeing an FA Cup run after Preston’s thumping victory at League Two Wycombe on Saturday.

REACTION: Alex Neil applauds a job well done at Wycombe

The Irishman was on target in the 5-1 third round triumph at Adams Park with Alan Browne and Josh Harrop both scoring twice.

Daryl Horgan in the thick of the action at Wycombe.

While some may be tempted by a clash with one of the Premier League big boys in the next stage Horgan says North End’s aim is simply to get as far as they can in the world’s most iconic cup competition.

“”They’re all winnable but a pretty winnable draw for us would be great,” Horgan said.

“No-one wants to be talking about a great 2-1 loss against Manchester United or Manchester City.

“You want to compete and get as far as you possibly can.

“If it turns out we’ve got one of them we’ll try and get an upset

“But we want to progress and get a cup run going and see where it leads us.

“This cup can invigorate the city and get everyone on side. Everyone wants that opportunity to potentially go to Wembley.

“The longer you keep that dream alive the better it is for everyone.

“We’ll enjoy it and hopefully we can get into the fifth round as well.”

It may have been lower league opposition but it was an impressive display from Alex Neil’s side with Chris Maxwell, Ben Davies, Ben Pearson and Jordan Hugill all rested.

“It was a brilliant win,” Horgan said.

“There was few goal of the season contenders in there as well to be honest.

“When we don’t have the out ball that Jordan gives us, you have to play a different way.

“Thankfully we adapted in the game, played well and got the goals.

“They have a way of playing that’s very difficult to play against.

“The early goal helped the way the game went. I thought we played very well, controlled the game for most parts and deserved to go through.”

After a fine Harrop free-kick and sweet left-footed strike from Browne had got PNE up and running Horgan was in the thick of the action either side of the interval.

His deflection took Luke O’Nien’s shot beyond Declan Rudd just before half-time to reduce the arrears but Horgan’s own deflected effort five minutes after the break got Neil’s men back up and running.

Browne’s penalty and a Harrop header then completed a good day for the Lilywhites on their travels.

“It hit me but what can you,do, it happens sometimes,” Horgan said.

“It was just disappointing because it was in the 44th minute which was a bit of a kick in the teeth.

“It was a bit sloppy on our part but thankfully we came out second half and saw it out.

“There was a bit of a deflection on mine but it went in and I can’t complain.

“Then the fourth and fifth ones were good goals. A good penalty and a great header from Josh at the end.”

The FA Cup fourth round draw takes place on Monday night from 7pm.