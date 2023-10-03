Darren England officiating

Preston North End’s midweek clash at Leicester City will be officiated by Darren England - four days after his involvement in wrongly ruling out a Liverpool goal at Tottenham Hotspur.

England was the VAR official for the Reds’ Premier League match away to Spurs last Saturday evening. Ange Postecoglou’s side won the game 2-1 deep into injury time, but the major talking point post-match was the chalking off of Luis Diaz’ first half goal. Diaz fired home at 0-0 in the game, with Liverpool down to ten-men after Curtis Jones’ dismissal.

It was confirmed by the PGMOL post-match that a ‘significant human error occurred’ during the match. The initial thought was that England - who was VAR official alongside Dan Cook - had failed to draw the required offside lines. However, it later came to light that England thought the goal had been given and therefore he relayed a ‘check complete’ message to the on-field team.

In light of the glaring mistake, England was stood down for Sunday’s contest between Nottingham Forest and Brentford - while Cook was taken off duty for Fulham’s game against Chelsea on Monday evening. Wednesday night, though, will see England as the man in the middle for PNE’s Championship fixture at the King Power Arena - as first takes on third in the second tier.