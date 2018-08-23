Daniel Johnson's relief as lengthy Preston North End contract talks reach successful conclusion

Daniel Johnson admits to being relieved at finally signing a new Preston North End contract.

The midfielder’s negotiations with the Deepdale hierarchy have been lengthier than those of his team mates with his previous deal having been due to expire at the end of the season.

Daniel Johnson in action against Norwich on Wednesday night

But an extended stay was announced before the 2-0 defeat at Norwich City on Wednesday night, Johnson tied down until at least the summer of 2021.

There had been speculation about his future but the 25-year-old is now determined to focus solely on football.

"It's been a long, ongoing conversation but I'm happy to have to have finally got it done and I want to hit the ground running now,” said Johnson, who is one short of 150 PNE appearances.

"One of the most important things personally is that security for myself and my family but I am delighted that it is done now and I want to do my bit for the team and work hard.

"I don't have to think about the contract anymore, it's out of the way and it's about getting myself in the team, working hard and enjoying it with the boys.”

Johnson made his first Championship appearance of season off the bench at Carrow Road and knows he will have to fight for game time this season.

"We have got a lot of competition for places in the team, we have brought in some really good talent and I'm really looking forward to competing for my place and I'm sure the other boys are too,” he said.

"There are two or three players for every position at the moment, it's good for us all and I think we all enjoy that because we all push each other to get the best out of us.

“It's good for us as players but it's good for the manager as well to have those options.

“I have got a good relationship with all of the boys, it's been okay for me so far but hopefully I can get a bit more game time and get myself going.”