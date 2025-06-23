Daniel Jebbison of AFC Bournemouth celebrates | Getty Images

The former Watford and Sheffield United striker has joined PNE on loan

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Preston North End signing Daniel Jebbison has one key aspect of his game to try and improve.

That is according to AFC Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola, who handed the Canada international 16 Premier League appearances last season. Jebbison returned from a disappointing loan spell at Watford in January but stepped on to the first team stage with the Cherries, making several substitute outings. He scored in an away defeat to Manchester City and the Spanish coach discussed the striker post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Jebbo is finishing well also the season,” said Iraola. “He's training well. Someone who has the physicality, probably he needs to improve the tactical side. He hasn't been with us a lot so I think he's getting better, in how we press, how we attack the spaces, how he can benefit from this kind of pressures.

“Our nines always have scored these kinds of goals, putting pressure on defenders, benefiting with these small mistakes. And I'm really happy for him because even if was very late, I'm sure for him has been a good thing.”

What Heckingbottom likes about Jebbison

It’s a straight loan deal which sees PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom reunite with Jebbison - the two worked together at Sheffield United, previously. After the big front man scored in an away win at Everton, in 2021, the then-Blades boss highlighted why Jebbison had been given his opportunity. Those comments offer a glimpse into what Heckingbottom will want from the striker this season.

"The biggest reason he was in the team was his running power to stretch their team and be in between the posts when we put the ball in the box,” said Heckingbottom. “The coaches have helped him develop in a short space of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see the hard work and natural athleticism. He listens and learns. He performed his role excellently, without the ball. He's scored the goal. He's certainly played his part with and without the ball."

Your next PNE read: Swedish club reportedly make transfer decision on Okkels