Preston North End's Daniel Iversen | CameraSport - Mick Walker

PNE are being linked with a return for Daniel Iversen

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are in for a hectic summer and will certainly be keen to get some early transfer business wrapped up. The Lilywhites could sign up 10 new players for manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first full season in charge. There is every possibility that reinforcements are sought in all positions, but a new recruit between the sticks looks guaranteed. Number one for the last three years, Freddie Woodman, is expected to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

The replacement? According to various reports this year, Daniel Iversen is lined up for a return to Deepdale once his deal at Leicester City is up this summer. It’s understood that the Dane will make a final decision after the Foxes’ final game of the campaign. Clearly, though, the 27-year-old is a strong contender to fill the void left behind, should Woodman go as anticipated. And if the transfer goes through, you will not find too many grumbles among the North End faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undoubtedly, the timing and circumstances are interesting though. Had you told a Preston supporter that Iversen would be signed permanently in the summer of 2022, they’d be doing front flips down Deepdale Road. Since then, mind, Iversen has not played a great deal of football at all. The shot-stopper made 12 Premier League appearances for Leicester in 2022/23 and 18 Championship appearances for for Stoke in 2023/24, keeping seven clean sheets for the Potters. He has not played a single game this season.

It would feel unfair to brand a swoop for Iversen as lazy, but it is perhaps a touch predictable. There are always reservations around going back, as well. Time is still on the goalkeeper’s side though and it is easy to forget just how impressive he was during his 18 months at Preston - with whom he seemed truly happy and at home. There has been a longing for many recent loan stars to return and while it’s a few years down the line, Iversen was one of the best PNE have had. He single-handedly won North End points with some of his jaw-dropping saves, and was a hugely popular character among the squad.

Heckingbottom has highlighted how key it is for Preston to not lose ‘what they are’ and Iversen has already shown he will be a valuable member of the dressing room. On the pitch, you feel PNE’s boss has been sick of the team conceding goals easily; he regularly talks about ‘both boxes’. North End’s goals against (59) is in line with their expected goals against (58), but they have conceded the seventh fewest shots on target and made the fifth fewest saves. That backs up Heckingbottom’s observation that the goalkeeper, in the main, has been fairly well protected by those in front of them.

If he can get himself going again after a season of nothingness, then you can put your hat on Iversen to produce some remarkable stops. Just ask Tom Eaves, Jamal Lowe, Nat Phillips and Adam Armstrong. The 27-year-old may not look the most natural with the ball at his feet but blunders, if any, were few and far between during his year-and-a-half with Preston. And, the Lilywhites are not exactly obsessed with playing out from their goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom mentioned after the final day draw at Bristol City that North End’s free agent pool will be relatively small. In a summer window where Preston will have to rely on freebies and loans, along with the money they can spend on permanents, snapping up Iversen would come as little surprise. As important as it is to have a top goalkeeper, it is a position you would struggle to justify PNE spending a large transfer fee on. If Woodman is to depart then it’s something North End will want sorting sharply. Iversen will get a terrific reception should he pull on the shirt once again, and motivation to get back to his best must be sky high.

Your next PNE read: How Preston North End’s players were impacted by WW11 as VE Day remembers fallen heroes