Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Talking points after Preston North End’s 2-1 defeat to Coventry City

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massively off the pace

North End’s recent away trips to Watford and Norwich were enjoyable and the hope was that the Lilywhites could replicate that level of performance against the Sky Blues. PNE did actually make a steady start to the match with their defensive structure sound, the home faithful quietened and some early attacking encouragement down the right flank. However, Preston never created that golden chance though and gradually dropped off and off.

By the time Jack Rudoni headed in the opener there was a sense of inevitability about it. Coventry had sustained territory in North End’s half and started to ask questions. It felt as though a cross may well eventually end up in the back of PNE’s net and Rudoni ghosted in unmarked. At that stage it was about getting in at the break and regrouping but a dismal second goal was conceded; one neither Ryan Porteous or Freddie Woodman will want to see again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A play-off push has never been on the cards for Preston this campaign; it might’ve been had they not dropped some of the particularly frustrating points they have. It would, though, have been a boost to push higher up the table and get in and around it. One point from the last couple of matches has left them still stuck in 15th though and, while the point gap to the top half is not far away, PNE just haven’t been able to win enough games.

At Coventry, the performance was a major disappointment. As manager Paul Heckingbottom mentioned in his post-match interview the intensity and aggression just wasn’t there; the Sky Blues were superior in that regard and will have surely anticipated a tougher day at the office. Similarly to Blackburn Rovers away, Preston made the closing stages interesting and had a late push. On the balance of play though this was a display that deserved what it got.

Main man missed

This always looked like being a tough trip - one in which Preston’s magnificent league record against Coventry had never felt less relevant. Frank Lampard’s team were on a strong run of form and news of Mads Frokjaer being an injury doubt felt significant. The Dane has been a stand out performer in recent weeks for North End; when he plays well the rest tends to follow for the Lilywhites.

Not only that, but with livewire Duane Holmes injured there was a big onus on Sam Greenwood to create. And, as touched on recently, the Leeds United man has not been at his best of late. The 23-year-old struggled to make an impact on the day but so many others were off the pace too. There was no flow or conviction about PNE’s play and Frokjaer’s absence was absolutely felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which, serves as a reminder of the creativity and attacking boost Preston desperately need this summer - something the manager has already discussed. North End don’t have wingers in the team; the wide players are predominantly defenders. It is therefore little surprise that it can be a real struggle to carve out clear-cut opportunities in the final third.

Even without marksman Haji Wright, the final third options at Lampard’s disposal just looked stronger: Sakamoto, Simms, Mason-Clark, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante and Bassette. PNE have shown they can hurt teams and their organisation, spirit will always serve them well, but a injection of skill, speed and flair really wouldn’t go amiss this summer.

Team selection regrets?

Hindsight is wonderful but three substitutions at half-time is never a great sign. Things absolutely had to change at the break for Preston; the game was only heading one way. Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Emil Riis on for Lewis Gibson, Jayden Meghoma and Ryan Ledson were the switches made. Gibson’s workload was spoken about post-match as well as Lindsay’s ability to combat the physical threat of Simms.

It had been a testing 45 minutes for Brentford loan man Meghoma. The PNE chief was looking for that energic, all-action performance but Preston were on the back foot and that gave the number three a difficult test up against Milan van Ewijk and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto. Another forward on the pitch came as no surprise, nor did the introduction of Potts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from home against a difficult opponent, the omission of the number 44 was a brave call and North End were certainly better with Potts on the pitch. Emil Riis had just scored a excellent goal against Millwall and may well have felt hard done by to be dropped too. Heckingbottom, though, went with the system that had served him well at Watford - just with Greenwood in Frokjaer’s role.

Credit to Coventry

The focus will always be on Preston and where they came up short. But, Lampard’s side were well worthy of the points and North End could’ve had no complaints if they shipped three or four goals. Defensively, they were extremely suspect in moments - another comical goal would’ve been given away but Woodman produced a impressive double save to spare second half blushes.

The home side ran hard from start to finish, committed bodies forward and would’ve been a entertaining watch for their fans no doubt. On that, the support from the Coventry faithful was magnificent all afternoon. Their big blue stadium was packed out and it can rock when the supporters are right behind their team, like on Saturday.

The feel-good factor is very much alive there and the unique chants for several different players, sung loud and proud in the stands, was refreshing to see - in an age where football grounds are becoming quieter but also very samey. With the players at Lampard’s disposal, the run they are on and the present feeling at that club, it would be no shock to see them clinch a top six spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End’s number seven

Will Keane was the man to tuck home on 82 minutes and set up a tense finish. Another big chance then came along but Riis couldn’t convert on the volley. A goal for Preston’s number seven was one minor positive on the day though. It has been a struggling season for Keane - who was so influential in his first campaign back at Deepdale.

Not to forget, this is a player West Brom tried to sign in the summer. Keane’s stop-start campaign has been a real negative given the impact he can have when consistently available and match sharp. He scored the first goal of the Heckingbottom-era but this was only his third of the season - one in which he has racked up 868 minutes (18th in the squad).

It’s going to take a almighty effort for Preston to make this season interesting with 12 games left to play, but if Keane can get himself back in form it would be a big boost. Technically, he is the tidiest and cutest of North End’s forwards and can link the game effectively while sniffing out chances in the box. He has another year to left on his contract and, for sure, a role still to play in PNE’s attack.