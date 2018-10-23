Could Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen return for Preston North End against Brentford?

Both Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen are in contention to return for Preston against Brentford on Wednesday night.

The pair missed the 1-1 draw at Hull on Saturday, Clarke struggling with a groin injury, while Barkhuizen had an injection on an on-going ankle problem.

“We’ve got a couple of training days between now and the game and we’ll see how they come through that,” Neil said on Monday morning.

“With the type of injection Tom had, it has a cooling off period of the minimum of a week without really doing much and then you need to build it up over the next week.

“The game on Saturday just came too soon for him but he’s got a chance on Wednesday.”

In all, the PNE boss was forced to make four changes for the trip to Hull from the side that had beaten Wigan 4-0 so impressively.

“Through illness, injuries and suspensions we’ve been trying to find some consistency in selection,” said Neil.

“Last year most people, including myself, largely knew when we rocked up on a Saturday what the team was going to be.

"We need to try and get an element of that consistency back.”