Could Preston North End trio return from injury to face Middlesbrough?

Preston North End will run the rule over the fitness of three players ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke all missed last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Potts and Barkhuizen had featured in the previous game against Bristol City but missed out at Ewood Park through knee injuries.

A knock on the knee sustained in the win at Millwall has kept skipper Clarke out for the last two games.

PNE boss Alex Neil said: "All are at a different level.

"We're hoping Pottsy will be available, he did some work on Sunday which was a good sign.

"Tom Barkhuizen is someone we are monitoring, I'm hoping he will be available because this will be a good game for him."

With Darnell Fisher suspended for one game after his red card at Blackburn, having Clarke back in contention would be a bonus.

However, Joe Rafferty is an option too having come for his Preston debut as a late substitute against Rovers.

Neil said: Tom will certainly come into contention, we'll have a look at him."

Ben Pearson is available after serving a two-game ban for reaching 10 yellow cards.