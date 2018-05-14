Controversial red card for Preston 'keeper as Republic of Ireland's Under 17s exit European Championships

A Preston North End youngster has been sent off in bizarre circumstances as the Republic of Ireland controversially exited the Under 17 European Championships with a penalty shoot-out defeat to the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, who will arrive at Deepdale from Irish club Cherry Orchard as a scholar this summer, was shown a second yellow card for coming off his line as he saved the decisive kick after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Daishawn Redan was allowed a second go against a stand-in ‘keeper and made no mistake as the Dutch progressed 5-4 in the shoot-out to reach the last four in Chesterfield.

Another North End youngster, Adam O’Reilly, came on as a late substitute.

There was anger in the Irish camp post-match with Republic of Ireland senior coach Martin O’Neill confronting referee Zbynek Proske.