Controversial red card for Preston 'keeper as Republic of Ireland's Under 17s exit European Championships

Jimmy Corcoran is sent off by referee Zbynek Proske as the Republic of Ireland exited the Under 17 European Championships
A Preston North End youngster has been sent off in bizarre circumstances as the Republic of Ireland controversially exited the Under 17 European Championships with a penalty shoot-out defeat to the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, who will arrive at Deepdale from Irish club Cherry Orchard as a scholar this summer, was shown a second yellow card for coming off his line as he saved the decisive kick after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Daishawn Redan was allowed a second go against a stand-in ‘keeper and made no mistake as the Dutch progressed 5-4 in the shoot-out to reach the last four in Chesterfield.

Another North End youngster, Adam O’Reilly, came on as a late substitute.

There was anger in the Irish camp post-match with Republic of Ireland senior coach Martin O’Neill confronting referee Zbynek Proske.

Jimmy Corcoran is consoled by his team mates

