Confirmed referee and VAR appointments for Preston North End vs Burnley FA Cup clash

PNE face Burnley in round five of the FA Cup on Saturday

John Brooks is the man in the middle for Saturday’s fifth round FA Cup clash between Preston North End and Burnley.

The Football Association has confirmed its full list of round five appointments, with a Lancashire derby in store at Deepdale just two weeks after PNE drew 0-0 with the Clarets in the league. The two rivals will now compete for a place in the quarter-final.

Brooks will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Daniel Robathan with Andrew Madley the fourth official. Tim Robinson will be in charge of VAR on the day with Marc Perry the assistant VAR and Paul Tierney the support VAR.

John Brooks | Getty Images

All round five ties will have the technology but Preston vs Burnley is the only game which will not use semi-automated offsides. All of the other seven ties will trial SAOT due to being played at Premier League stadiums.

Experienced referee Brooks has overseen 21 games so far this season: 12 in the English top flight, three in the League Cup, three in the Europa League, two in the Championship and one in the UEFA Nations League.

His last North End match came in the 2021/22 season as Preston drew 1-1 at home to Stoke City. Brooks was assisted by Bennett and Robathan in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea last month. He has shown 108 yellow cards this season but is yet to produce a red.

The FA Cup fifth round in full

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City: Friday 28 February (20:00)

Crystal Palace vs Millwall: Saturday 1 March (12:15)

Preston North End vs Burnley: Saturday 1 March (12:15)

Bournemouth vs Wolves: Saturday, 1 March (15:00)

Manchester City vs Plymouth: Saturday, 1 March (17:45)

Newcastle vs Brighton: Sunday, 2 March (13:45)

Manchester United vs Fulham: Sunday, 2 March (16:30)

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich: Monday, 3 March (19:30)

