PNE fell to defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder felt his side were deserved winners over Preston North End.

The Blades maintained their automatic promotion push with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. A couple of key moments went against PNE before Tyrese Campbell’s second half headed goal - which proved to be the winner.

Brad Potts was denied a penalty in the first half and Sam Greenwood struck the post from 20 yards in the second. The home side did start the match stronger though and passed up a glorious chance to break the deadlock inside two minutes.

North End huffed and puffed and stayed in the game until the very end, but never created a golden opportunity to equalise after Campbell’s goal. Wilder took plenty of positives away from the game and felt the score line perhaps didn’t quite reflect the 90 minutes.

“I thought we were really good, from start to finish,” Wilder told BBC Sheffield. “Stubborn opponents, physical first and second balls that we matched. We got off to a flier and were really connected, especially from mid to the top of the pitch. We possibly should’ve got something more rewarding for our first 20/25 minutes. We came in at half time at 0-0 and basically said not to get anxious.

“We didn’t want the crowd to get anxious as well. We just had to find that bit; we have got players who can find those big moments. We found that with a fabulous ball by Harrison and great finish by Ty. Late on, they have nothing to lose and are Hail-Marying it, going really direct - even more direct than they were in the first half. We just had to deal with that.

“The feel of it was maybe a little bit more anxious than what it really was. I don’t think Coops really had much to do and we were always looking for that second goal. We made positive substitutions and didn’t find it. Then, like I said, when you get into those last five minutes and they are taking unbelievable risks and chances - just shelling it - you have to win first and second balls, which we did.

“You have to, not get over the finishing line because I didn’t think it was one of those nervy performances, but just see whatever you need to see out. They take big risks and possibly, we would’ve done that. You’d like transition to be a bit tidier and cleaner and create a couple more opportunities, but the boys gave me everything. The game became what it became.

