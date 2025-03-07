Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Paul Heckingbottom returns to his former club this weekend with Preston North End

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has praised the job Paul Heckingbottom has done at Preston North End so far.

The Blades provided the first test of the 2024/25 campaign for PNE and won 2-0 at Deepdale, on the opening night of the season. Ryan Lowe left his role as manager after that defeat and Heckingbottom was appointed a couple of weeks later.

He has guided Preston to nine wins, 16 draws and eight defeats in the league with 43 points collected from 33 matches. North End are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals where they will host Aston Villa. Wilder only had positive things to say when asked about Heckingbottom’s impact at Deepdale.

“Yes, great job,” said Wilder. “Not surprised at all. He's a quality operator, Paul. The reason that we brought Paul into the club was he had a great knowledge of that side of the business, in terms of young players that he produced and young players he had at Barnsley when he first made his name as a manager.

“There was a succession plan in there, short to medium term, that if anything happened to the manager at the time - which obviously it did - Paul took the reins. And it was a difficult period, the back end of the second season in the Premier League.

“The club (then) went down a different road. I'm not sure that was the right one to go down, if I was perfectly honest with it - because of the players that we had at the time and the plans were to keep everybody. I believe it was all set to have a successful season.

“And from a stats point of view, Paul coming in after 17 games and getting to the play-off semi-final was a great achievement. To get the group up the year afterwards was a great achievement. So, yeah, he's somebody I know well and I'm delighted that he's doing well.”

On his view of North End, Wilder added: “Well, the start of the season was obviously a great one for us and not so great for Ryan. However, that materialised. They're a strong Championship football club that's been in the Championship for a long, long time.

“Maybe not hit the heights that they would have liked to in terms of getting into the play-offs. But, a well-run football club, a lot of experience, always a strong squad, always pick up some really good loan players as well. And obviously, a manager and assistant manager that we know well.”

“Good, experienced Championship players.”

The Blades boss - who has his side second in the Championship with 11 games to play - was also asked about Preston’s physicality and record of draws this season. Wilder expects a difficult afternoon but his team to match PNE in that regard.

“Well, they've got a point to start with haven't they?” said Wilder, on the draws. “They'll understand and Paul will understand the qualities that we've got just as much as we understand how difficult Preston are going to be. And yeah, they're stubborn.

“They've got some good, experienced Championship players. We'll have to deal with a very competitive Preston North End, with a manager that's had a great track record, won things and been promoted. And he'll want to come because he's a competitor, and Stuart's a competitor.

“The game is heavily based on duels because ultimately if you win those - your races, tackles, first and second balls - you have the ability to control a game. We understand that and have been OK in that department, so it’s important we are mentally and physically up for the challenge.”

