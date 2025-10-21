Phil Neumann scored the only goal of the game at Deepdale on Tuesday night

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies didn’t feel his side got away with a late penalty scare at Preston North End.

The Blues ran out 0-1 winners at Deepdale on Tuesday night. Phil Neumann scored the only goal of the game in the first half, but it was second half incidents that left the Lilywhites aggrieved after the full-time whistle.

PNE appealed for a spot kick after Lewis Dobbin went down inside the box under a challenge by Eiran Cashin, before Milutin Osmajic also hit the deck following a collision with James Beadle. Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom blasted decisions throughout the game as “scandalous” in his post-match interview.

When asked if he was concerned about the challenge on Dobbin, Davies said: “No, because I think Cashin is quick, he is quite sharp and when he went past him, he’s got good power in his legs.

“I thought he was going to get there. I thought that Dobbin had just fallen over. It’s one of those where they are trying to win a penalty. I was alright because I know Cashin can shift in those situations.”

Reflecting on his side’s victory, Davies said: “It was an excellent win for us. I think we fully deserved it. We started really brightly. You know what it’s going to be like here, a good team in good form, very strong here at Deepdale.

“We had to start well and I thought we did that aggressively - strong in the duels and we looked bright when we had possession. In the second half we still had moments but then as a group, you knew that they were going to put more bodies forward.

“They’re quite a big team, quite a direct style of play, so they put a lot of balls into the box. Spirit, togetherness and desire to defend your box is part of the basics of football. I said to the players before the game, ‘we need to be brilliant at the basics tonight’.

“I thought when you saw (Michael) Smith's name on the team sheet you thought, ‘Well okay, we know what's happening here... it's going to be a really, really difficult game for the centre-backs with long balls’. But I thought (Neumann) was just really good aerially.”

