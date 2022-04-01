Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Preston North End are due to face Derby County in the Championship this weekend.
The Lilywhites are hoping to have Liam Lindsay available after he suffered an ankle injury against Cardiff, while Emil Riis and Josh Murphy will both be targeting a start at Pride Park.
The Rams could be without Ravel Morrison as he is not due to return from international duty till today, while Colin Kazim-Richards is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Tigers plot ambitious move for World Cup winner
Hull City's new owner Acun Ilicali is said to be preparing an offer for Fenerbahce's Mesut Ozil. The former Arsenal star has been excluded from the squad. (TEAMtalk)
2. Unnamed Championship club targeting Spurs striker
Tottenham are reportedly in talks with an unnamed Championship club as they look to send Kion Etete on loan next season. The 20-year-old has two goals and three assists in nine league appearances since joining Cheltenham Town in January. (Football League World)
3. Fulham considering re-signing PSG ace
Fulham are interested in re-signing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola if they are promoted. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at West Ham but has only made one Premier League appearance this season. (Football League World)
4. Robins in contract talks with young midfielder
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed the club are in talks over a new contract for Han-Noah Massengo. Bournemouth, Freiburg and Lyon have previously shown interest in the 20-year-old. (Bristol Live)