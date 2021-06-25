Championship transfer talk round-up: Preston North End chase right-back, Blackburn striker linked with Leeds move
Championship clubs are gearing-up for the return to pre-season training next week and more transfer business is getting done.
Preston North End are edging towards a deal to sign former Rotherham right-back Matthew Olosunde after bringing in Izzy Brown, Sepp vam den Berg and Liam Lindsay.
West Bromwich Albion filled their manager vacancy on Thursday, announcing Valérien Ismaël as their new boss.
That leaves Barnsley now looking for a new manager.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.
