Championship transfer talk round-up: Preston North End chase right-back, Blackburn striker linked with Leeds move

Preston North End are edging towards a deal to sign former Rotherham right-back Matthew Olosunde after bringing in Izzy Brown, Sepp vam den Berg and Liam Lindsay.

West Bromwich Albion filled their manager vacancy on Thursday, announcing Valérien Ismaël as their new boss.

That leaves Barnsley now looking for a new manager.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.

1. Wayne Rooney could leave Derby Wayne Rooney would leave Derby if a points deduction relegates them to League One. (Daily Mail)

2. What next for Blades defender? Sheffield United are waiting to hear whether defender Kean Bryan will sign a new contract. He is out of contract at the end of June. (Sheffield Star)

3. Blackburn striker linked with Leeds Blackburn striker Ben Brereton, who has been playing international football for Chile this summer, has been linked with Leeds. (Various)

4. Championship clubs eye Magpies man West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are among the clubs tracking Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff whoi is available on loan. (Newcastle Chronicle)