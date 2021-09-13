The Lilywhites picked up their seventh point out of a possible nine with their goalless draw against Bristol City at the weekend.

PNE head coach McAvoy said: “We are learning and developing, and seem to be progressing fairly decently as a team.

“I’m happy with that, we have made a couple of additions and the aim is to kick on from here."

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Lincoln City to return for Swansea City ace in January Michael Appleton has admitted that his team will make another swoop for Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker in the January window. The Imps saw a loan move for the 20-year-old fall through on deadline day. (The 72) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2. Nottingham Forest target rejects move to Chile Nottingham Forest target Facundo Ferreyra has reportedly turned down a move to Chilean Side Colo-Colo. The 30-year-old was released by Celta Vigo at the end of last season. (The 72) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. West Brom star to stall on contract talks amid Premier League interest West Brom's Sam Johnstone is reportedly set to stall on contract talks 'to focus on promotion'. The goalkeeper has gained interest from Premier League clubs include Tottenham Hotspur. (The Sun) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace linked with move for Millwall star Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Millwall's Jed Wallace. The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer and is in high demand. (Football Fan Cast) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales