Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.

We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.

Meanwhile, here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Southampton eyeing January bid for Championship keeper Southampton are reportedly considering a January bid for West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Ham were heavily linked with a move for the England international over the summer. (The Express and Star)

2. Ex-Sheffield United and Blackpool goalkeeper joins League Two club Goalkeeper Mark Howard has signed for League Two side Carlisle United on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old spent time with Blackpool, Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers and others. (Manchester Evening News)

3. Non league club keen to resign Blackburn Rovers defender Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted back by his former club AFC Fylde. The 19-year-old joined the club on loan last month, however returned to Ewood Park when he suffered an injury. (Football League World)

4. Japanese star rejected summer move to Championship Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki reportedly rejected the chance to sign for Nottingham Forest over the summer. The 25-year-old was thought to be holding out on a deal with a top division club - rejecting Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht too. (Sport Magazine)