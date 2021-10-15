Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.
We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.
Meanwhile, here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Southampton eyeing January bid for Championship keeper
Southampton are reportedly considering a January bid for West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Ham were heavily linked with a move for the England international over the summer. (The Express and Star)
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Ex-Sheffield United and Blackpool goalkeeper joins League Two club
Goalkeeper Mark Howard has signed for League Two side Carlisle United on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old spent time with Blackpool, Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers and others. (Manchester Evening News)
Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Non league club keen to resign Blackburn Rovers defender
Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted back by his former club AFC Fylde. The 19-year-old joined the club on loan last month, however returned to Ewood Park when he suffered an injury. (Football League World)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Japanese star rejected summer move to Championship
Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki reportedly rejected the chance to sign for Nottingham Forest over the summer. The 25-year-old was thought to be holding out on a deal with a top division club - rejecting Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht too. (Sport Magazine)
Photo: Amin M. Jamali