PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view inside the stadium as Preston warm up prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Cheltenham Town at Deepdale Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Preston, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Championship transfer rumours: Preston North End in battle with Liverpool for League One defender, non-league club keen to resign Blackburn Rovers defender

Over the course of the season, market values of players can change considerably, depending on runs of form, goals, promotion etc.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:08 am

Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.

We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.

Click here to take a look at how Preston North End' s squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side.

Meanwhile, here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Southampton eyeing January bid for Championship keeper

Southampton are reportedly considering a January bid for West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Ham were heavily linked with a move for the England international over the summer. (The Express and Star)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. Ex-Sheffield United and Blackpool goalkeeper joins League Two club

Goalkeeper Mark Howard has signed for League Two side Carlisle United on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old spent time with Blackpool, Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers and others. (Manchester Evening News)

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

3. Non league club keen to resign Blackburn Rovers defender

Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted back by his former club AFC Fylde. The 19-year-old joined the club on loan last month, however returned to Ewood Park when he suffered an injury. (Football League World)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

4. Japanese star rejected summer move to Championship

Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki reportedly rejected the chance to sign for Nottingham Forest over the summer. The 25-year-old was thought to be holding out on a deal with a top division club - rejecting Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht too. (Sport Magazine)

Photo: Amin M. Jamali

Photo Sales
League OneLiverpoolBlackburn Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 2