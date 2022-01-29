The 19-year-old frontman recently returned from a similar spell with Bamber Bridge who are in the same division as the Dolly Blues.

Rodwell-Grant came through PNE’s academy and has played twice for the first team, coming on as a substitute in August against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup and in the Championship clash against Swansea at Deepdale.

He will spend a month at Lancaster on a youth loan which still allows him to train at PNE and play in reserve games if there are no fixture clashes.

North End now have seven players out on loan - Jordan Storey (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Harrop (Fleetwood), Adam O’Reilly(St Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie Thomas (FC Halifax), Lewis Coulton (Warrington Town), Jacob Holland-Wilkinson (Bamber Bridge) and now Rodwell-Grant.

1. Race for Bowler hots up Bournemouth and Fulham are lining up offers for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler as they look to beat Nottingham Forest to his signature. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Doughty nears Stoke exit Cardiff City are set to complete the loan signing of Alfie Doughty from Stoke City. (Wales Online) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. QPR chasing Paterson Swansea City have rejected two offers from Queens Park Rangers for Jamie Paterson. (Football Insider) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Hugill in demand Cardiff City and Millwall are racing to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill before Monday’s transfer deadline. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo Sales