Preston North End boast the third cheapest season ticket for an adult out of the 24 teams competing in the Championship next season.

The £294 you will pay as an adult (aged between 23 and 64) for a ticket in the Alan Kelly Town End or the Family Zone is the third lowest with only Coventry City and QPR making a cheaper offering. It's £315 for a ticket in the Sir Tom Finney Stand the Invincibles Pavilion and that is still cheaper than 20 other teams, who's tickets start from between £329 to £574.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, May 13, and the early bird prices run until Monday, June 17 at 8,30 am. The prices will then go up from £294 to £420 in the Alan Kelly and Family Zone. A £180 increase will then come in for those wanting to purchase a ticket in the Sir Tom Finney and Invincibles Pavillion after the early bird offer expires.

North End have worked it out that it will cost less than £13 a match in two of their stands this season if you purchase during the early bird period. Should supporters sign up now then they will have the same price for the 2025/26 season regardless of what division they are in.

Clubs up and down the country will have their reasons for how they price their tickets. Some teams are so well supported that they sell out and so they can charge a bit higher than their Championship counterparts. In other areas, clubs will take in things such as the cost of living in the region and try and keep it in line with that so they can make football affordable for everyone.

Holding a season ticket is the be all and end all as some supporters cant make every game but it is the best way to follow your club. Here is how North End compare to the other 23 teams in the division such as Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City when it comes to offering the cheapest season ticket.