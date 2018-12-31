Championship rumours: Newcastle eye Leeds striker | West Brom close in on Everton defender | Aston Villa look to Spain for midfielders | Tottenham interested in Hull star

Here are all the rumours from around the Championship on New Year's Eve.

Mateusz Bogusz, who plays for Polish club Ruch Chorzow and was offered a trial by Napoli, is 'tempted' to join Leeds United or Brighton and Hove Albion and could be available for around €200,000 in compensation. (Przeglad Sportowy)

Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Leeds United could receive a bid for Kemar Roofe from Newcastle United, however it all rests on whether Rafa Benitez will be handed transfer funds by owner Mike Ashley. (Daily Mirror)

Hearts are lining up a loan move for Leeds United youngster Conor Shaughnessy, with the 22-year-old thought to have been in Edinburgh “over the weekend being shown around ahead of the January transfer window”. (Edinburgh Live)

West Bromwich Albion look set to complete the signing of versatile Everton defender Mason Holgate under the noses of Leeds United after he travelled to the Midlands for a medical over the weekend. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are set to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Nemanja Radoja for a cut-price deal of around £2.5-3million with his contract due to expire in the summer. (Radio Galega)

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are also said to be closing in on a second midfielder deal by signing Levante's Cheick Doukoure on loan for the remainder of the campaign after holding talks with the Ivorian's agent. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack was spotted watching Motherwell's 2-1 win over Hamilton, fuelling speculation that he could return to his old club in January. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United are eyeing a shock move for Bolton Wanderers forward Yanic Wildschut to help bolster their attack even more following the loan signing of Kieran Dowell from Everton last week. (The Sun)

Hull City £12million-rated star Jarrod Bowen is attracting the interest of Tottenham Hotspur, however Mauricio Pochettino will have to sell Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou in order to pave open a potential switch. (The Sun)

Millwall are considering a loan move for West Bromwich Albion outcast Oliver Burke, who had previously been linked with duo Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in previous months. (The Sun)

However, Neil Harris' Millwall could face competition from Celtic, who are also said to be monitoring the Scottish winger's situation at the Hawthorns. (Daily Record)