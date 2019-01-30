Championship rumours: Leeds United star going nowhere amid Tottenham and Crystal Palace interest | Sheffield United and Bristol City target can leave Aston Villa | Burnley and Southampton in race for Birmingham striker

Here are today's Championship rumours for Wednesday, January 30.

Aston Villa have told Sheffield United and Bristol City target Scott Hogan that he can leave the club, with the striker identifying Bramall Lane as his preferred destination before Thursday’s transfer deadline. (Various)

Leeds United's rising star Jack Clarke is a man in demand

Villa are looking at loan deals for Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah and Burnley’s Ben Gibson. (BBC Journalist Simon Stone).

Leeds United youngster Jordan Stevens is reportedly being monitored by both Leicester City and Middlesbrough. (The Mirror)

Fellow Whites star Jack Clarke is going nowhere despite links to a move to Premier League Tottenham and Crystal Palace, according to his agent.

Leicester have turned down an offer from Aston Villa for Christian Fuchs. (Birmingham Mail)

Hull City turned down a bid from Bordeaux for Marcus Henriksen this month. (French journalist Clement Carpentier)

Burnley and Southampton are in the race to signing Birmingham City’s Che Adams. (Birmingham Mail)

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill reportedly wants Stoke’s James McClean and Erik Pieters and is willing to trade young wide man Ben Osborn for the duo. (Stoke Sentinel)

Swansea’s Leroy Fer is in talks over where his future lies, with Turkish side Fenerbahce and French outfit Lille both interested. (Various)

Sheffield United have rejected a £4million bid from West Ham for midfielder John Fleck. (Yorkshire Post)