Championship rumours: Bolton Wanderers takeover saga takes another twist | Rangers monitor Millwall defender | Leeds youngster could depart | Aston Villa linked with QPR captain | Norwich City and Southampton join race for Hull City ace

Here are today's Championship rumours for Wednesday, March 6.

Leeds United are said to already be looking at Liverpool man Harry Wilson as an option if they are promoted to the Premier League. The Welsh international, who is currently on loan at Derby County, would be available on a loan move. (Alan Nixon)

Mahlon Romeo, left, is reportedly wanted by Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is set to be named in Scotland’s provisional squad, according to manager Steve Bruce. (Naz Premji/Alan Biggs)

Hull City are keeping an eye on reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood as they look at options ahead of the summer. With David Marshall’s contract due to expire in the summer, the Tigers could be in the market for a new shot stopper. (Daily Mail)

Rangers are monitoring Millwall’s Mahlon Romeo as the defender nears the end of his contract at The Den. (The Express)

Peter Kenyon is said to be making a last-minute bid for Bolton Wanderers after his deal for Newcastle United fell through. (Sun)

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for QPR captain Toni Leistner as Dean Smith looks to add to his centre-back options in the summer. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds United youngster Alex Wollerton could leave the club, after featuring for Barnsley’s under-23s side during a trial match on Monday. (HITC)

West Brom’s Salomon Rondon has told his parent club that he wants to make his loan move at Newcastle United a permanent one. (Chronicle Live)

Stoke City are fighting to keep hold of Jack Butland. (South London Press)

West Brom are working hard to secure the services of Rekeem Harper, who is in contract talks with the Baggies. (Daily Mail)

Norwich City and Southampton have joined the race to sign Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen. (Sun)