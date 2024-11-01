Bristol City | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Preston North End are back at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon

Bristol City assistant head coach Chris Hogg has plenty of admiration for Preston North End boss, Paul Heckingbottom.

The Robins provide the next Championship test for PNE - who are back on home soil this weekend. North End are looking to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s 0-3 defeat to Arsenal, and get back to winning ways in the Championship. Preston threw a three-nil lead away at Plymouth Argyle last Saturday, as they conceded in the 92nd minute.

Next, they host a side sitting 11th in the table, at the time of writing. Bristol City are unbeaten in their previous seven games, with five draws collected. The Robins welcomed head coach Liam Manning back to the dugout last weekend - after his period of absence. His assistant, Hogg, continues to conduct press conference duty though - and he is well aware of the challenge in store on Saturday.

“Preston’s always been a tough place to go,” said Hogg. “Paul Heckingbottom’s done a terrific job wherever he’s been and he’s a manager that I’ve got the utmost respect for. They’re on a good run themselves and I think if you look at how they play, they’ll be really aggressive. Any Paul Heckingbottom team is.

“He gets them well-motivated, has them really well-organised and structured, because he’s a good coach. The challenge for us is to go and match up to whatever the physical demands are. But then it’s about having the bravery and the quality to go and hurt them - and try and put them in positions and situations that are uncomfortable for them.”

He added: “We have to carry the traits we’ve had over the last couple of weeks and throughout the season of being hard to beat. The last ten days we’ve had three different types of performances. You have to play multiple ways at times to get results in games and the pleasing thing for us is we’ve shown that this point in the season, throughout these ten, 12 games we’ve had, we can do each of everything.”