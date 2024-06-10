Dominic Iorfa goes down under pressure from Preston North End's Will Keane

Plenty of players see their contracts expire at the end of the month

All Championship retained lists have now been published and attention has turned to the business getting done this summer.

The transfer window officially opens on Friday, as clubs look to get deals done - whether it be permanent additions, loan agreements or free agent swoops. As for the latter, a whole host of players are yet to sign new deals at their clubs - and will be available for nothing at the end of the month, as things stand.

At PNE, club captain Alan Browne falls into that category. The Irishman’s situation has dragged on for some time and it looks as though his ten year stay at Preston could be set to end. Lewis Leigh and Ched Evans were also offered fresh terms, with the number nine said to have ‘verbally agreed’ a new deal.

It’s another important summer, as Preston boss Ryan Lowe gears up for his fourth season with the Lilywhites. Recruitment will be key as North End look to build on 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes under the Liverpudlian. The free agent market was dipped into last summer and with that in mind, here is a full run down of the Championship* players yet to sign extensions.

*Premier League relegated clubs, Championship relegated clubs, League One promoted clubs in 2023/24 all included

Goalkeepers

John Ruddy (Birmingham City), Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday), Matthew Turner (Cardiff City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders

Cody Drameh, Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle), Dominic Iorfa, Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth), Joe Bennett (Oxford United), Charlie Taylor (Burnley), Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre (West Brom), Tom Davies (Cardiff City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Gabriel Osho (Luton Town)

Midfielders

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City), Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town), Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday), Jamie Paterson (Swansea City), Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh McEachran (Oxford United), Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United), Louie Sibley (Derby County), Alex Mowatt (West Brom), Raheem Conte, Kieron Evans (Cardiff City), Ben Osborn (Sheffield United)

Forwards