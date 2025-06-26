Championship opening and final day fixtures in full as Preston North End, Wrexham and Millwall learn schedules
It’s fixture release day in the Football League as Preston North End and the other 71 clubs discover their schedules.
The Lilywhites kick-off their league campaign away to Queens Park Rangers, before home games against relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town. It’s then a long trip down to Portsmouth to see the first month of the 2025/26 season out.
North End conclude their campaign on home soil against Southampton - the third club dropping back into the second tier. What about the rest of the division, though? Here is a full run down of the opening and final day fixtures...
Opening Day
08/08/2025, 20:00: Birmingham City v Ipswich Town
09/08/2025, 12:30: Charlton Athletic v Watford
09/08/2025, 12:30: Coventry City v Hull City
09/08/2025, 12:30: Southampton v Wrexham
09/08/2025, 15:00: Middlesbrough v Swansea City
09/08/2025, 15:00: Norwich City v Millwall
09/08/2025, 15:00: Oxford United v Portsmouth
09/08/2025, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End
09/08/2025, 15:00: Stoke City v Derby County
09/08/2025, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers
09/08/2025, 17:30: Sheffield United v Bristol City
10/08/2025, 16:30: Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Final Day
All are 12:30 kick offs on Saturday, 2 May...
Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City
Bristol City v Stoke City
Derby County v Sheffield United
Hull City v Norwich City
Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers
Millwall v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Birmingham City
Preston North End v Southampton
Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Charlton Athletic
Watford v Coventry City
Wrexham v Middlesbrough
