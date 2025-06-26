Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic celebrate | CameraSport - pal

PNE have learned their 2025/26 fixture schedule in the Championship

It’s fixture release day in the Football League as Preston North End and the other 71 clubs discover their schedules.

The Lilywhites kick-off their league campaign away to Queens Park Rangers, before home games against relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town. It’s then a long trip down to Portsmouth to see the first month of the 2025/26 season out.

North End conclude their campaign on home soil against Southampton - the third club dropping back into the second tier. What about the rest of the division, though? Here is a full run down of the opening and final day fixtures...

Opening Day

08/08/2025, 20:00: Birmingham City v Ipswich Town

09/08/2025, 12:30: Charlton Athletic v Watford

09/08/2025, 12:30: Coventry City v Hull City

09/08/2025, 12:30: Southampton v Wrexham

09/08/2025, 15:00: Middlesbrough v Swansea City

09/08/2025, 15:00: Norwich City v Millwall

09/08/2025, 15:00: Oxford United v Portsmouth

09/08/2025, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End

09/08/2025, 15:00: Stoke City v Derby County

09/08/2025, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

09/08/2025, 17:30: Sheffield United v Bristol City

10/08/2025, 16:30: Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday

Final Day

All are 12:30 kick offs on Saturday, 2 May...

Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City

Bristol City v Stoke City

Derby County v Sheffield United

Hull City v Norwich City

Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers

Millwall v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Birmingham City

Preston North End v Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City v Charlton Athletic

Watford v Coventry City

Wrexham v Middlesbrough

