When Championship 2024/25 fixtures are released as Preston North End, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers wait
Preston North End’s full fixture list will be published on Wednesday, 26 June at 9am.
The 20 Premier League clubs learned their schedules this morning, but the 72 English Football League sides have a little bit longer to wait. For PNE, it is manager Ryan Lowe’s fourth and third full season at Deepdale. There will be one more Lancashire derby in the calendar next campaign, with Burnley having been relegated from the top flight.
Sheffield United and Luton Town are also back in the Championship, as the three promoted clubs in 2022/23 return. Portsmouth are back in the division at long last, having won League One under former PNE man John Mousinho. Derby County are also back, while Oxford United are a second tier club for the first time in 25 years.
Leeds United will no doubt be a promotion favourite, after collecting 90 points last season but ultimately losing in the play-off final to Southampton. But, as always, summer transfer business will play a key part for all clubs. The window officially opened last Friday and managers have until August 30, 11pm, to strengthen their squads.
So far, PNE have five pre-season friendlies confirmed. The summer schedule starts in Spain as Preston play Lincoln City. There are then friendlies against Bamber Bridge, Southport, Salford City and Everton confirmed. Another home fixture is set to be announced, with North End director Peter Ridsdale telling the Lancashire Post a ‘big pre-season friendly’ has been sorted.
