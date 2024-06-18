Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League fixtures were released on Tuesday morning

Preston North End’s full fixture list will be published on Wednesday, 26 June at 9am.

The 20 Premier League clubs learned their schedules this morning, but the 72 English Football League sides have a little bit longer to wait. For PNE, it is manager Ryan Lowe’s fourth and third full season at Deepdale. There will be one more Lancashire derby in the calendar next campaign, with Burnley having been relegated from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United and Luton Town are also back in the Championship, as the three promoted clubs in 2022/23 return. Portsmouth are back in the division at long last, having won League One under former PNE man John Mousinho. Derby County are also back, while Oxford United are a second tier club for the first time in 25 years.

Leeds United will no doubt be a promotion favourite, after collecting 90 points last season but ultimately losing in the play-off final to Southampton. But, as always, summer transfer business will play a key part for all clubs. The window officially opened last Friday and managers have until August 30, 11pm, to strengthen their squads.