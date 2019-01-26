"Can we do it on a cold, rainy day in Stoke? Yes we can!": Best social media reactions from players and fans as PNE win on the road again Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End made it back-to-back away wins with a fine 2-0 victory at Stoke on Saturday. Alan Browne and Brad Potts got the goals while Declan Rudd saved a penalty late on. We've rounded up the best of the reaction below. Darnell Fisher congratulates Alan Browne on Preston's opening goal against Stoke Alex Neil says Preston North End's win at Stoke City was a deserved three points