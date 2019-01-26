"Can we do it on a cold, rainy day in Stoke? Yes we can!": Best social media reactions from players and fans as PNE win on the road again

Preston North End made it back-to-back away wins with a fine 2-0 victory at Stoke on Saturday.

Alan Browne and Brad Potts got the goals while Declan Rudd saved a penalty late on. We've rounded up the best of the reaction below.

Darnell Fisher congratulates Alan Browne on Preston's opening goal against Stoke

