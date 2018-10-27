Callum Robinson thinks his rise can continue after flying start to season for Preston North End

Callum Robinson insists he does not see himself as a senior player at Deepdale just yet despite his flying start to the season for Preston North End.

The versatile forward’s double in the 4-3 win over Brentford took him to eight goals for the season meaning he has already surpassed his total for the whole of the previous campaign.

Callum Robinson celebrates scoring Preston's fourth goal in their win over Brentford

The 23-year-old has plenty of Championship experience compared to some of the squad but points to Paul Gallagher, captain Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington as the experienced heads in the dressing room.

He counts himself alongside Ben Pearson and Alan Browne as players on the rise.

“I’ve got a lot of games for my age but there’s a few lads who have,” Robinson said.

“There’s Pearo and Browney and others.

“We’re a similar age and have all get plenty of games under out belt.

“I wouldn’t say I’m experienced yet though.

“I’ll leave that for Gally, Skip and Hunts.

“We’re getting there now though and there’s responsibilty on us to perform and help some of the others.”

Even with PNE toiling at the wrong end of the Championship table for the opening weeks of the season, Robinson has been a shining light.

As well as starring for the Lilywhites he has had his first taste of senior international football with the Republic of Ireland.

The good news for North End fans is that Robinson insists there is still plenty more to come from him.

“The fans have seen me over the last three or four years now,” he said.

“Some supporters and managers could have got frustrated with me because I was still learning but each year I’ve been improving and this year it’s coming together a little bit more for me.

“I still think there’s more room for improvement over the next three, four, even five years.

“I’m really happy with the way I’m playing at the moment and I’m enjoying it.”

Rotherham are next up at Deepdale today with PNE looking to make it five games unbeaten as they look to climb up the table.

“We always believed in ourselves when we were going through a bad period and knew it would come together which recently it has done,” said Robinson.

“We were all obviously down a little bit because we weren’t winning games which is normal but we’ve got some good characters in the dressing room.

“It’s four unbeaten and the Brentford win makes the draws that little bit better.

“Hopefully we can kick on again against Rotherham and make sure it’s a very good week.”