Callum Robinson sees no reason why Preston can’t make the play-offs

Callum Robinson is confident that Preston North End can stay in play-off contention in the second half of the season.

While PNE’s 1-1 draw with Millwall saw them drop to 10th place, they closed the gap on sixth to two points.

Six clubs are bunched up behind that final play-off slot and Robinson – scorer of the equaliser at Millwall – says North End are there on merit.

“We have got a really group here, a lot of young players who are hungry to succeed,” said the 22-year-old.

“Hopefully we can keep on picking up points and we’ll see where that takes us.

“There is a belief that we can do well and keep going.

“As things stand, we are two points off the play-offs.

“If we keep doing well, if the results keep coming and we stay in or around it, who knows what we can do? There are quite a few clubs around us on similar points.

“A run of three or four wins could easily push you right up there.”

PNE have lost just one of their last 12 games, the fly in the ointment being the 3-2 loss to Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day.

Considering they went six matches without a win in October and November, it has been a very good recovery.

Said Robinson: “When you look back to that little run we had a lot of defenders out and the squad was quite stretched.

“Players have come back, we’ve more still to come and once everyone is fit we can be really strong.”

Robinson’s goal at The Den was his fourth of the season, one which has only really got going for him in the last two months.

The turning point was the 2-1 victory at Bristol City in late November, with him coming off the bench to score PNE’s second goal that night.

He has started eight of the games since and come off the bench in one other.

His goal at Millwall was very much a poacher’s effort, chesting in a cross from Greg Cunningham from close in.

Robinson said: “It doesn’t really matter how they go in does it?

“I tend to do a lot of my work outside of the box but on this occasion when DJ’s ball found Greg overlapping, I had to gamble and make sure I was in the right area.

“I’d say it was the first goal I have scored with my chest and it was nice to see it go in.

“The week before against Wycombe in the FA Cup we had scored five goals and I didn’t manage to get one even though I’d played up front.

“So scoring in the next game was a big thing for me personally.

“The main thing was that it helped the team get a point but of course it is always nice to score.

“That’s four goals for me this season and I’d like to get quite a few more.”