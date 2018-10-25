Callum Robinson's strike from distance against Brentford delights Preston boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil was delighted to see Callum Robinson score for distance during his latest man of the match performance for Preston North End.

Callum Robinson celebrates with Daniel Johnson during Preston's 4-3 win over Brentford

Robinson scored twice in the 4-3 win over Brentford, the first, PNE’s second of a fast start at Deepdale on Wednesday night, a sweet strike from 20 yards.

He then scored a crucial fourth after good work from Daniel Johnson to take him to eight goals for the season.

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen were also on target for North End as they moved up to 19th in the Championship.

“To be honest the first is something I’m usually quite critical of with Callum,” Neil said.

Lukas Nmecha also caught the eye against Brentford

“He’s hit about 600 shots from outside the box and scored none!

“He’s got quality and is getting better as a player and there’s no doubts in my mind he’ll go on and continue to improve.”

Although not on the scoresheet, Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha was another player to catch the eye for the Lilywhites.

“He’s 19 but he’s a big strong lad,” said Nel.

“He just needs to put his game together and I thought he was terrific.

“That’s probably three out of the last four games where he’s put really high-quality performances in for a young lad.

“I know he will be desperate to get his goal but that’s a secondary issue for him and for us.

“We’ve scored another four goals and he’s there to do a job for the team and if he can get goals then even better.”