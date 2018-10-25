Callum Robinson knows Preston North End's game management needs to improve after Brentford win

​Callum Robinson admitted it got too close for comfort in Preston North End’s 4-3 win over Brentford.

The Lilywhites raced into a three-goal lead inside 23 minutes only for the visitors to hit back.

Paul Gallagher congratulates Robinson on his second and his PNE's fourth against Brentford

It was 3-2 and then 4-3 late on with Robinson’s two goals ultimately helping get Alex Neil’s side over the line.

“I still think we can get better at that and see off games,” said the eight-goal forward.

“It shouldn’t have got to the point where we were holding on towards the end.

“We could have probably dictated it a little better but we’ve got quite a lot of young players who are still learning the game.

“We wanted to score another goal when at 4-2 we maybe could have kept the ball a bit better.

“There were a few nerves but I was always felt we were going to win the game.”

Robinson’s first of the night, a fine shot from 20 yards, was particularly celebrated by his manager.

“The gaffer has given me a little bit of banter because it was my first goal outside the box in a long time,” the Republic of Ireland international said with a smile.

“I always like to have a shot and I’m happy that it went in the bottom corner.”

His second saw him link up with good friend Daniel Johnson to extend PNE’s advantage 20 minutes from time, the fourth goal ultimately proving to be decisive.

“I had to scream at DJ first to make sure he played it,” Robinson joked.

“He dragged it a little bit which put the defender off which was good.

“In the home game against Wigan I reversed it but this time I decided to send it back from where it had come from and he dived the other way.

“I was really happy with it.”