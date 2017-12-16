Callum Robinson delighted to see Preston's preparation pay off in Sheffield United win

Callum Robinson believes Preston’s thorough preparation paid dividends in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Callum Robinson in action against Sheffield United. Picture: Dave Kendall

The in-form winger laid on the winner for Jordan Hugill just before the hour mark as Alex Neil’s side posted their third straight Championship victory and moved to within two points of the play-offs.

Starting with a 4-4-2 diamond, Robinson playing behind wide strikers Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen, North End showed their tactical fluidity by changing shape three times to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

“It was obviously a very big win,” Robinson said.

“Sheffield United are a very good team, they’re up there in the league.

Callum Robinson talks to the press after impressing in Preston's win over Sheffield United at Deepdale on Saturday.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game.

“A lot of teams have struggled against them but we went over what they do this week and I think we got it right.

“It worked and I’m really happy.”

The starting system was a new one for Neil’s PNE and was switched towards the end of the first half as the hosts grew into the game.

“They’re a very good team and you have to respect that, they are up there for a reason,” said Robinson.

“As much as we were attacking, we had to try and find a way to stop them affecting us.

“We went through it this week with the gaffer on the training pitch to try and stop how they attack.

“That’s why we went with Jordan and Barks as wide strikers and me in that 10 role.

“I was enjoying it, it was just hard to get me on the ball but when we did I was getting some joy.

“The gaffer changed it and thought we’d be more effective going back to what we were used to.

“But I was still floating around in there, I had the licence to still wander into pockets where I’m effective.

“I really enjoyed it out there.”

Robinson capped his fine afternoon by setting up the winner for Hugill, a fine cross being cushioned home on the volley by the front man.

“It’s really nice because sometimes you put a few in like against QPR and nobody gets on the end of them or they go wide.

“When Jords hits it in this time I’m obviously delighted to assist him.

“There was a few other chances before with Barks making those runs so it was slowly coming and that came off.”