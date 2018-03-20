Callum Robinson confident PNE can push on in Championship play-off race

Callum Robinson is confident Preston’s hard work will not go to waste as they chase a place in the Championship’s top six.

The Lilywhites will spend the international break in eighth spot following their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

They resume action on Good Friday at Sheffield Wednesday, that the start of an eight-game run in.

Robinson said: “We have done a lot of hard work to get to where we are now.

“We go into every game as positive as we have been all season.

Preston North End's Callum Robinson

“In the last few games of the season we have to carry on working hard and try to finish it off.

“We’ve had some really tough games over the last few weeks – Aston Villa away, Wolves, Fulham and Bristol City at home.

“We’ve got games against teams around us coming up in Derby and Sheffield United.

“Every game is tough and it is a case of working as hard as we can.”

Callum Robinson celebrates scoring against Sunderland.

Robinson got his fifth goal of the season at Sunderland, heading PNE’s second goal.

It ended a 10-match run without a goal, his last being at Millwall in January.

A few more from him would not go amiss as North End look to close the gap on Derby and Middlesbrough.

During the international break, North End manager Alex Neil will give his squad a mixture of rest and time on the training pitch.

The players were reporting back this morning after two days off following the win at Sunderland.

Said Neil: “We’ll be in for three days this week, we have a game set up for Thursday which will be good for the lads who haven’t been playing.

“We’ll have the weekend off and then have a full week’s build-up to the Easter games.”