Callum Davidson enjoyed the 'edge' to Preston North End's pre-season clash with St Johnstone

The clash ended in a 1-1 draw, Ben Whiteman giving PNE a first-half lead before David Wotherspoon equalised for the Perth outfit after the interval.

Davidson, who led the Saints to wins in both Scottish cup finals last season, spent eight years as a player with North End.

He enjoyed being able to welcome North End to McDiarmid Park as both sides took another step forward in their preparations for the 2021/22 season.

Action from Preston North End's pre-season friendly against St Johnstone Pic courtesy of PNE

The game was watched by a crowd of 1,000, it being the first game St Johnstone had been able to admit supporters to since March 2020.

One regret of Davidson's though, was that no PNE fans were able to travel because of the limit on numbers.

Davidson said: "I know quite a few of the Preston backroom staff and I know Frankie McAvoy from his time in Scotland.

"It was great to see them all and I've very fond memories of Preston, it is a club pretty close to my heart.

"It is just a pity we couldn't get the Preston supporters through the door."

Davidson reflected on a game which was competitive, both teams getting yellow cards in a second half which had an edge to it.

"I was talking to Frankie after the game and was saying that when you come to Scotland you aren't going to get a game where people will sit off you and let you play," said Davidson.

"You will always get a game with a little bit of an edge, Frankie knows that and there were a few meaty challenges from the Preston boys rather than our boys.

"It was a great pre-season game to have.

"I was delighted with my boys because Preston have a really good squad.

"Obviously I will look out for their results and hope they do well."