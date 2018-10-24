Business as usual for Brentford predicts Preston North End boss

Alex Neil is expecting it to be business as usual for Brentford when they visit Deepdale on Wednesday night.

The Bees have seen former assistant head coach Thomas Frank move up to the top job after Dean Smith left for boyhood club Aston Villa.

Neal Maupay

The Dane lost his first-game in charge 1-0 at home to Bristol City on Saturday but his side did play the final half-an-hour with 10 men after Chris Mepham’s red card.

Brentford are currently 12th in the Championship with Frenchman Neal Maupay having had a flying start to the season with 10 goals in his first 13 games.

“The coach was already there,” said Preston boss Neil.

“It’s not as if it’s a fresh face walking into the building. The consistency and familiarity is still there.

“I think it will just be business as usual for them.

“I know Dean’s left but the guy who has taken over knows the players inside-out. By the looks of it he had a big part to play in how they played when Dean was there anyway.

“I don’t see that really changing.

“They’ve got a plan and ethos about their club and what they do is they pick a manager to suit that ethos – it’s not the other way around.

“At most clubs the manager will bring his ethos with him.”