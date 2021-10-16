Bumper Deepdale crowd will honour the memory of Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings

A bumper crowd will be at the ground for the the Championship clash with Derby County, with PNE having cut ticket prices to just £5 - all gate receipts will be donated to charities which PNE's owner supported.

Mr Hemmings died on Monday evening in the Isle of Man, aged 86, and leaves behind a huge legacy at North End, in the horse racing world and with the charities which were so close to his heart.

At close of business on Friday evening, only around 2,000 seats were left in the home areas of Deepdale, with sales continuing on Saturday until before kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Hemmings

Players will wear black arms and whoever captains North End will lead the teams out carrying a flat cap - Mr Hemmings favourite headwear - and lay it in the centre circle.

A minute's applause will take place before kick-off.

North End have received permission from the EFL to have green and yellow corner flags, Hemmings' racing colours.

He owned PNE since the summer of 2010 but his involvement at Deepdale goes back to April 1973 when he joined the board of directors as vice-chairman.

Mr Hemmings was a three times winner of Grand National - on Friday at Haydock Park, jockeys held a minute's silence before the day's race meeting started.